New Kids' Drink Guidelines: Avoid Plant-Based Milks

By EJ Mundell

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 18, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Four of America's biggest health organizations are banding together to urge parents to better monitor the drinks their young kids sip each day.

The take-home message from the new "Healthy Drinks, Healthy Kids" guidelines: Cut down on sugary sodas, juices and the like, and favor breast milk or cow's milk for youngsters instead of trendy plant-based milks.

"As a pediatrician, I know what a child drinks can be almost as important as what they eat, in terms of a healthy diet. This is especially true for very young children," said Dr. Natalie Muth, who represented the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) on the expert panel. Muth spoke in a news release that accompanied the new guidelines.

"We know that children learn what flavors they prefer at a very early age -- as young as 9 months -- and these preferences can last through childhood and adulthood," she added. "That's why it's important to set them on a healthy course, and this guide will help parents and caregivers do that."

The recommendations were created by experts at the AAP, the American Heart Association, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry.

With an epidemic of childhood obesity firmly in place in the United States, anything parents can do to cut down on empty calories and boost nutrition is crucial.

From birth up to age 5, the recommendations are: