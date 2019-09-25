MONDAY, Oct. 28, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Eating right is not only good for you, it's good for Mother Earth as well, a new study shows.

Vegetables, fruits, nuts, whole grains, olive oil and fish all reduce your risk of death and disease when consumed as part of a regular diet, findings show.

They're also mostly associated with low environmental impacts.

On the other hand, red meat both increases your risk of death and is terrible for the environment, the researchers added.

"There seems to be a broad pattern where diets that are healthier for people also cause fewer environmental problems," said study author David Tilman, chair of ecology at the University of Minnesota.

For the study, Tilman and his colleagues scoured medical literature for studies on the relative healthiness of 15 types of foods for humans. They looked at how each food group affected overall death risk, as well as risk of heart disease, colon cancer, diabetes and stroke.

The investigators then calculated the environmental impact of each of those foods, taking into account:

The amount of land and water required,

The greenhouse gas emissions involved in production,

The amount of acidic pollution produced,

The nutrient runoff from each food.

Red meat scored the worst in environmental impact, followed by chicken, eggs, fish and dairy products.

That's because these foods require that crops be grown to then feed the animals, stacking the environmental impacts on top of each other, said Diego Rose, director of nutrition at Tulane University in New Orleans.

"In addition to all the impacts on the environment from raising the animals themselves, you have to grow food for them, which adds to their overall impact," said Rose, who wasn't involved with the study. "In addition, cows and other ruminant animals release relatively large amounts of methane, which is a potent greenhouse gas. They're also a drain on water and land use."

Livestock and chickens also create a lot of manure, which can run off into nearby waters and cause toxic algae blooms, Tilman said.