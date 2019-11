Nestlé Recalls Cookie Dough for Contamination

Nov. 1, 2019 -- Nestlé USA is voluntarily recalling ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough products because they may be contaminated with rubber pieces.

This nationwide recall includes ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough bars, tubs, and tube-shaped “chubs.”

The recall does not include Nestlé Toll House Morsels, Nestlé Toll House Ice Cream Sandwiches, Nestlé Toll House Edible Cookie Dough, and Nestlé Professional SKUs.

It includes the following products, with batch codes that begin with 9189 through batch codes that begin with 9295:

Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18-ounce)

Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18-ounce)

Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Dough (18-ounce)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (16.5-ounce)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (30-ounce)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Lovers Club Tub (80-ounce)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (36-ounce)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (80-ounce)

Nestlé Toll House Fall'n Leaves Cookie Dough (16-ounce)

Nestlé Toll House Frozen II Cookie Dough (14-ounce)

Nestlé Toll House Holiday Chocolate Chip Tree Sprinkle (16-ounce)

Nestlé Toll House Monster Munch (16-ounce)

Nestlé Toll House Pinch of Grinch Cookie Dough (14-ounce)

Nestlé Toll House Triple Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16-ounce)

Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Chocolate Chip Lovers (16-ounce)

Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Turtles Cookie Bar (16-ounce)

Nestlé Toll House White Chip Macadamia Nut (16-ounce)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5-ounce)

Nestlé Toll House Mini Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5-ounce)

Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bar (16-ounce)

Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Bar (16.5-ounce)

Nestlé Toll House Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Bar (16.5-ounce)

Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Cookie Bar (16-ounce)

M&M'S Everyday Cookie Dough (14-ounce)

M&M'S Ghouls Mix Cookie Dough (14-ounce)

M&M'S Holiday Cookie Dough (14-ounce)

You can find the 4-digit batch codes on the package after the “use or freeze-by” date and before the number 5753.