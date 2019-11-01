Recall: Frozen Berries Sold at Aldi and Raley’s

Nov. 1, 2019 -- Check your freezer: Frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes sold under the brand names Season’s Choice and Raley’s are being recalled because they may be tainted with the hepatitis A virus. The berries are sold at Aldi and Raley’s grocery stores.

Hepatitis A is a virus that can cause liver disease. The illness it causes can be mild, lasting just a few weeks, or more severe, with symptoms dragging on for months. It doesn’t cause chronic disease, but in rare cases, it can be severe and lead to liver failure.

People who catch hepatitis A typically get sick 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking contaminated food or water. But having close contact with an infected person, such as through sex or caring for someone, can also lead to infection. Symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, lack of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, yellowing of the skin and eyes known as jaundice, dark urine, or pale stool. Children under the age of 6 may not have any symptoms.

The recalled frozen raspberries are sold in 12- and 16-ounce packages.

Season’s Choice berries are sold at Aldi. The 12-ounce bags of frozen raspberries had “best by” dates of June 10, 2021, Aug. 1, 2021, and Aug. 23, 2021. The 16-ounce Berry Medley bags have “best by” dates of July 17, 2021, July 20, 2021, and July 22, 2021.

Raley’s Fresh Frozen Red Raspberries are sold in 12-ounce bags with “best by” dates of June 5, 2021, and Aug. 1, 2021.

People who bought these berries should not eat them. Instead, either throw them away or return them to the store for a full refund. Customers with questions can contact the manufacturer, Wawona Frozen Foods, at 866-913-0667. For more information, go to www.wawona.com.