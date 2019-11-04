Veggies Recalled for Possible Listeria Risk

Nov. 4, 2019 -- More than 100 vegetable products sold across the United States and Canada have been recalled for potential listeria contamination.

Mann Packing Co. announced the recall Sunday after the FDA and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency warned of a potential Listeriamonocytogenes contamination. There have been no reports of illnesses.

The recalled products have a “Best If Enjoyed By” date of Oct. 11, 2019, through Nov. 16, 2019. Anyone with these products at home should throw them away.

Among the dozens of products are several from Del Monte, HEB, Trader Joe’s, Kroger, and the Marketside brand sold at Walmart. For a full list of products sold in the United States, go to this website. Go here for a list of products sold in Canada.

Listeria may cause serious and sometimes fatal brain infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Otherwise healthy people may have a short-term fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. And listeria during pregnancy can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

Customers may contact Mann at 844-927-0707 or via email at consumer[email protected]