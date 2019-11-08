Are Low-Calorie Sweeteners Good or Bad for You?

Nov. 8, 2019 -- Marquita Adams, 46 of Alexandria, VA, whips out her little bottle of Splenda Zero from her pocket and squirts it twice into her coffee. She also squirts Crystal Light into her water a few times a week for “a little pizazz.”

These products contain no-calorie sweeteners that are hundreds to even thousands of times sweeter than regular table sugar.

Consumers turn to them for weight loss and/or to control their blood sugar. Type 2 diabetes runs in Adams’ family. “When I learned 2 years ago that I was prediabetic, I switched from using natural sweeteners like agave and Sugar in the Raw to artificial ones.”

Chris Brown, 64, of Aurora, OH, made the switch to artificial sweeteners when she was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes 6 years ago. “I was drinking at least two cans daily of regular Coke [with high-fructose corn syrup] and then switched to Diet Coke with aspartame before discovering Coke Zero. I now drink about two cans daily of Coke Zero, which tastes more like regular Coke than Diet Coke.”

Adams and Brown are not alone in their use of these low-calorie sweeteners (LCS). A quarter of children and 41.4 % of adults reported using them in the 2009-2012 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). This represents a 200% jump in their use for children from 1999 and a 54% increase in use among adults. The majority of children and adults said they ate or drank one or more sweeteners daily, according to a 2017 study.

Drinks accounted for the most common source of low-calories sweeteners, followed by food, and then sweetener packets, according to the study. Besides beverages, the faux sugars appear in breads, cereals, snacks, yogurt, no-sugar ice cream, reduced-sugar cookies, and condiments. They may not always be easy to spot.

Many parents do not want their children eating or drinking low-calorie sweeteners, but often they do not recognize them when the shop for groceries. “They may buy items that say no sugar added, sugar-free, or light, thinking they are healthier options,” says Allison Sylvetsky, PhD, lead investigator of the study and assistant professor of exercise and nutrition sciences at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health.