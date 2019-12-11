Ultra-Processed Foods A Fast Track to Heart Risk

TUESDAY, Nov. 12, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Grab-and-go foods are an easy option for busy lives, but if you opt for ultra-processed foods a lot, you may pick up something you don't want -- heart disease.

About 55% of Americans' daily calories come from eating ultra-processed foods, a new study found. And the more calories that came from ultra-processed foods, the worse heart health was, the findings suggested.

"We eat food every day, yet so easily forget to prioritize the importance of what a healthy approach to lifestyle can generate. This study demonstrates that the greater the consumption of highly processed food, the greater the association with poor heart health metrics," said Dr. Benjamin Hirsh, director of preventive cardiology at Northwell Health's Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital, in Manhasset, N.Y.

Hirsh was not involved in the study but is familiar with the findings.

So, what exactly are ultra-processed foods? They're ones made mostly or totally from substances extracted from foods, such as fats, starches, hydrogenated fats and added sugars. They may also have additives, like artificial flavors or colors, or substances that stabilize these foods (emulsifiers), according to the researchers.

Many items marketed as "convenience foods" are ultra-processed, like frozen meals, jarred sauces and fast food. Other examples of ultra-processed foods include:

Soft drinks

Packaged salty snacks, cookies and cakes

Processed meats, like hot dogs and cold cuts

Chicken nuggets

Powdered and packaged instant soups

This isn't the first study to point the finger at ultra-processed foods as a potential cause of heart woes. Another was published in May in the BMJ. It looked at more than 100,000 French people for over five years and found that those who ate the most ultra-processed foods were more apt to have a stroke or heart condition.

The new study was led by Dr. Zefeng Zhang, an epidemiologist at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The researchers reviewed data collected between 2011 and 2016 from a nationally representative group of almost 13,500 U.S. adults.