Recall: Breakstone Cottage Cheese for Plastic Bits

Nov. 19, 2019 -- The Kraft Heinz Food Co. has recalled 9,500 cases of Breakstone cottage cheese after six reports of plastic pieces discovered among the curds.

While no injuries have been reported, the company says both red plastic pieces and bits of metal may have been added to the products during production. Sharp or hard pieces could injure teeth, the mouth, throat, stomach, or intestine if swallowed.

The recalled cottage cheese was shipped to retailers and distributors in the United States and Latin America.

The recalled products include:

16-ounce Breakstone’s 2% milkfat low-fat large-curd cottage cheese, with a best-when-used-by date of Dec. 10, 2019, and Universal Product Code (UPC) of 0 21000 30053 2.

24-ounce Breakstone’s 4% milkfat large-curd cottage cheese, with a best-when-used-by date of Dec. 10, 2019, and UPC of 0 21000 12285 1.

24-ounce Breakstone’s 4% milkfat small-curd cottage cheese, with a best-when-used-by date of Dec. 10, 2019, and UPC of 0 21000 12284 4.

If you have one of these products, the company urges you not to eat it. Instead, return it to your store for an exchange or refund.