White Castle Frozen Burgers Recalled for Listeria

Dec. 9, 2019 -- Possible listeria contamination has led to recall of certain batches of White Castle frozen hamburger and cheeseburger sliders.

The recall is for 6-pack cheeseburgers, 6-pack hamburgers, 6-pack jalapeno cheeseburgers, 16-pack hamburgers, and 16-pack cheeseburgers with best by dates ranging from 04 Aug 2020 to 17 Aug 2020.

To date, public health officials have not reported any illness associated with these products, according to White Castle.

Listeria monocytogenesis can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, as well as miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

Customers who bought the recalled products should throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased for an exchange or full refund. For more information, call White Castle at 1-800-843-2728.