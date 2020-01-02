Mediterranean Diet Repeats as Best Overall of 2020

Jan. 2, 2020 -- For the third year in a row, the Mediterranean diet has been named the best diet overall in the U.S. News & World Report annual rankings.

In 2018, the Mediterranean diet shared top honors with the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet. Both focus on fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. The ketogenic diet, one of the most popular, again fared well in the annual survey

Angela Haupt, managing editor of health for the publication, says this year's list has ''no surprises," as it includes many diets that have been named outstanding before. Trendy diets typically won't be found on its list, she says, explaining that its experts look for plans that have solid research and staying power.

The diet ranking is in its 10th year.

Experts gathered by U.S. News this year ranked 35 diet plans, compared to 41 last year. Besides the best overall diet category, they ranked:

Best diets for weight loss

Best commercial diets

Best diets for fast weight loss

Best diets for healthy eating

Easiest diets to follow

Best diets if you have diabetes

Best diets if you have heart disease

Best plant-based diets

The expert panel included nationally recognized experts in diet, nutrition, obesity, food psychology, diabetes, and heart disease. They considered seven criteria, including how easy a plan is to follow, its ability to produce short-term and long-term weight loss, its nutritional completeness, its safety, and its potential for preventing and managing diabetes and heart disease. The experts were also asked to add any specific advice or comments they viewed as helpful.