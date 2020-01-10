WEDNESDAY, Jan. 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Whether you're stopping at a casual fast-food place or sitting down to eat in a full-service restaurant, eating out is an easy way to fill up when you're hungry. But those meals may not deliver much nutritional value, a new study suggests.

The researchers found that 70% of fast-food meals consumed in the United States were of poor nutritional value. For full-service restaurants, around half of the meals were of poor nutritional value.

Less than 0.1% of the restaurant meals analyzed during the entire study period -- 2003 to 2016 -- were considered to be of ideal nutritional quality.

"On any given day, nearly one-third of American adults eat at a full-service restaurant, and nearly half at a fast-food restaurant. The nutritional quality of most of these meals is poor and almost none are ideal, and this is true for both quick-serve and full-service restaurants," said senior study author Dariush Mozaffarian. He's dean of the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University in Boston.

"Today, more American adults are sick than are healthy, and much of this is due to diet-related illness. Looking for healthier restaurant options should be a priority for all Americans," he added.

Over the past 30 years, American meals have largely shifted away from meals prepared at home to restaurant meals, the study authors said. Today, the typical American gets one out of every five calories they eat from a restaurant.

Other studies have found a link between restaurant foods and a higher risk of poor health outcomes, like type 2 diabetes, the researchers said. But there was little research on the nutritional quality of individual meals from restaurants.

The latest study included information from a nationally representative sample of more than 35,000 American adults. They all provided dietary information for a 24-hour period.

The researchers graded the nutritional value of the foods using an American Heart Association diet score.

Fast-food meals accounted for 12% of all the calories eaten. Full-service restaurant meals made up 9% of all calories consumed. During the study period, fast-food breakfasts went from around 4% of calories eaten to 8%.