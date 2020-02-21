Hidden Dangers of Ultraprocessed Foods

Feb. 21, 2020 -- At his heaviest, Steve Konzelman weighed 503 pounds. His blood pressure had reached 180/140. (Normal is 120/80 or lower). His doctor told him he could have a stroke at any moment.

He was in his 20s at the time. “Even then, I still didn’t take my medication,” he says.

Konzelman, whose mother, brother, and late father struggled with obesity, too, had looked into weight loss surgery several times. But, he says, “I just always felt like I could still do it on my own.”

As he neared 30, though, he knew he needed help. So he finally moved forward 4 years ago at age 29. Doctors had warned him that gastric bypass surgery, which reduces how much the stomach can hold and the amount of calories and nutrients the body absorbs, had a very high fail rate.

“It doesn’t fix your life. It’s only a tool. I had to go into it fully committed,” says Konzelman, an operations analyst at Bank of America in Atlanta. He knew he’d lose weight rapidly over the first 6 months. But in order to keep the weight off, he’d have to change everything. That meant giving up the calorie-rich and nutrient-poor ultra-processed foods that were a staple of his diet.

“I was the stereotypical fat American,” he says. “I’d hit up a fast-food drive-thru in the morning and get two breakfast sandwiches and two hash browns and a 40-ounce soda. Then, after having all my calories for the day in one meal. I might do it again at lunch and dinner.”

Those kinds of ultra-processed foods -- which include ready-made snacks, drinks, and meals that contain additives, artificial colors, preservatives, and plenty of sugar, salt, and fat but very little nutrition -- account for up to 60% of some people’s diets. Recently, this subset of processed foods has become the focus of blame for ailments including heart disease, diabetes, obesity, some cancers, and an overall shorter life.