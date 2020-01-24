New U.S. Diet Guide Emphasizes Balance Through Life

Dec. 29, 2020 -- The new federal Dietary Guidelines for Americans were released Tuesday, offering advice on what to eat by life stage, including information on babies from birth to age 2 for the first time since 1985.

Released by the U.S. departments of Agriculture and Health and Human Services, the guidelines are designed to represent the government’s advice for the next 5 years. While an expert panel convened to help develop the guidelines recommended that they call for limiting added sugar and alcohol, federal officials chose not to include those suggestions.

"Make every bite count" is the theme of the ninth edition of the guidelines, which have been issued every 5 years since 1980. Publication is mandated by the National Nutrition Monitoring and Related Research Act of 1990. The guidelines are used to develop, put in place, and evaluate federal food, nutrition, and health policies, as well as to help people eat a healthy diet.

"Science tells us it is never too early nor too late to eat healthy," Admiral Brett Giroir, MD, assistant secretary for health, said at an event Tuesday unveiling the guidelines. The emphasis, he says, should be on healthy dietary patterns; not a single food, but rather ''how all the foods and beverages a person consumes adds up over time." The new guidelines also emphasize taking into account personal preferences, cultural traditions, and budgets.

The new guidelines continue to support many of the recommendations from previous ones, says Connie Diekman, a registered dietitian and food and nutrition consultant in St. Louis and former president of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. "Science continues to support the evidence for leaner, lower-fat, more plant-based foods," she says.

She welcomed the updated, specific information for infants and toddlers. Information for this group is sorely needed, she says. "This group [making the recommendations] tackled that, and it's not an easy tackle."