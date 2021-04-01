Fighting the COVID 15? Find the Best Diet for You

Jan. 4, 2021 -- If you're struggling to shed weight gained during the pandemic or just want to eat healthier, there's a diet plan for you. Just out is U.S. News & World Report's annual ranking of diet plans. The publication ranked 39 plans this year, the 11th time for the report.

For the fourth consecutive year, the popular Mediterranean diet ranks first in the overall category and also scored well in many other categories. It's followed by the DASH diet (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) and the flexitarian diet (mostly plant-based), which tied for second place overall.

While dieting is always a popular New Year's resolution topic, the weight and the weight gain blamed on its stay-at-home restrictions may make it even more pressing. The pandemic, with its isolation and changes in habits, means people are looking for different things in diet plans, says Angela Haupt, managing editor of health at U.S. News.

"I think now more than ever, we need support, we need connection," Haupt says. "This year, more than ever, people will be interested in those diets that offer built-in support." Two good examples, she says, are Noom, an app-based plan that includes coaches, and WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers, which emphasizes support from fellow members and offers coaching.

The 39 plans are divided into nine categories. Besides best overall, the categories are:

Best commercial diets

Best weight loss diets

Best diets for fast weight loss

Best diets for healthy eating

Easiest diets to follow

Best diets if you have diabetes

Best diets if you have heart disease

Best plant-based diets

To evaluate the plans, U.S. News gathered an expert panel of top nutritionists and specialists in diabetes, heart health, and weight loss. The 24 panel members scored the 39 diets in seven areas: ease of compliance, likelihood of short- and long-term weight loss, effectiveness against cardiovascular disease and diabetes, nutritional completeness, and safety.