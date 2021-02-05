Many Adults Don't Get Enough Fruits, Vegetables

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Feb. 5, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly all U.S. adults get some vegetables every day, but the old "apple a day" adage is falling out of favor, a new government survey suggests.

Researchers found that a full 95% of U.S. adults said they ate some amount of vegetables on any given day. On the other hand, only about two-thirds said the same of fruit -- down significantly from 20 years ago.

Experts called the finding on vegetables an encouraging sign and a bit of a surprise.

But the survey looked only at "any" consumption of produce, and not whether Americans were eating recommended amounts each day.

The federal government's Dietary Guidelines for Americans call for adults to eat about 2 to 3 cups of vegetables per day.

And research has shown that 90% of Americans do not meet that goal, said Connie Diekman, a St. Louis-based registered dietitian and former president of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Given that, Diekman said "it's actually a surprise" that so many Americans say they get some vegetables and fruit each day.

But is that because a lot of people reported their French fry intake? It's not clear.

Survey respondents noted their consumption of "starchy" vegetables, including potatoes, but not whether they were of the salty, fast-food variety.

Regardless, researcher Nicholas Ansai saw the findings in a positive light.

"This isn't commenting on whether people are getting enough fruits and vegetables, but it's good to see that most people are getting some each day," said Ansai, of the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) in Hyattsville, Md.

There were, however, disparities by income, with poorer Americans eating fewer fruits, leafy greens, and red and orange vegetables.

Unfortunately, Ansai said, that's a continuation of a long-standing trend.

Low- and high-income people were comparable only when it came to starchy vegetables and fruit juice.

Overall, about 31% of Americans said they consumed 100% fruit juice on any given day.

Fruit juice does count toward the recommended daily allotment, which is 1 to 2 cups of fruit per day. But Diekman said juices should have no added sugar and be limited to one cup a day.