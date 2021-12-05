Humans Started Loving Carbs a Very Long Time Ago

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, May 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Not only have humans and their ancient ancestors been eating carbs for longer than was realized, but a new study finds these starchy foods may actually have played a part in the growth of the human brain.

A new study researching the history of the human oral microbiome found that Neanderthals and ancient humans adapted to eating starchy foods as far back as 100,000 years ago, which is much earlier than previously thought.

"We think we're seeing evidence of a really ancient behavior that might have been part encephalization -- or the growth of the human brain," said researcher Christina Warinner, from Harvard University. "It's evidence of a new food source that early humans were able to tap into in the form of roots, starchy vegetables and seeds."

The oral microbiome is a community of microorganisms in the mouth. They help protect against disease and promote health.

The findings are part of a seven-year study that involved the collaboration of more than 50 international scientists.

They reconstructed the oral microbiomes of Neanderthals, primates and humans, including a 100,000-year-old Neanderthal, in what's believed to be the oldest oral microbiome ever sequenced.

Scientists analyzed the fossilized dental plaque of modern humans and Neanderthals, then compared them to chimpanzees and gorillas, man's closest primate relatives, and howler monkeys, a more distant relative.

Billions of DNA fragments preserved in the fossilized plaque were genetically analyzed to reconstruct their genomes.

The researchers were surprised to find strains of oral bacteria that are specially adapted to break down starch. These bacteria, from the genus Streptococcus, have a unique ability to capture starch-digesting enzymes from human saliva and feed themselves. The genetic machinery they use to do this is only active when starch is part of the regular diet.

The Neanderthals and the ancient humans had these starch-adapted strains in their dental plaque, but most of the primates had almost none.

"It seems to be a very human specific evolutionary trait that our Streptococcus acquired the ability to do this," Warinner said in a Harvard news release.