Two Common Eating Habits That Can Really Pile on Pounds

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, June 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The portion of food that you put on your plate and how fast you eat it could determine how much you're eating -- or potentially overeating.

A new study found that when people were given larger portions of macaroni and cheese for lunch, they ate more, as much as 43% more when the portion size was increased by 75%.

Those who ate faster or took bigger bites also tended to eat more food.

"I think both of our main findings have implications for health and how much we eat. And one step further, weight maintenance and weight gain," said study author Paige Cunningham, a doctoral student at Pennsylvania State University.

The researchers gathered 44 men and women for a weekly lunch for four weeks, giving them different-sized portions of macaroni and cheese in random order, served with water. They videotaped the meals so they could assess the speed at which participants ate, as well as the size of their bites.

Study participants ranged in age from 18 to 68 years old. About two-thirds were women. About 45% were overweight or obese.

The speed of eating didn't change with bigger portion sizes. The participants ate more when they ate faster or took larger bites, and also when they took more bites or ate for a longer time.

The reason for people eating more when they ate faster could be a matter of the body's response to how long food spends in a person's mouth.

"When we eat really quickly, obviously the food is spending less time in our mouth. And when we take really large bites, the food is spending less time in our mouths. So, these signals take longer, it takes longer for these signals to tell us to stop eating and we ended up eating more when we take larger bites and eat faster," Cunningham said.

Knowing that people eat more when their portion sizes are bigger, one recommendation is to be aware of the portions you're giving yourself. A person can also offset consuming more energy or calories than they need by choosing foods that have fewer calories per gram.