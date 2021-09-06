'Plant-Based' vs. Low-Fat Diet: Which Is Better for Your Heart?

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, June 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Hoping to eat your way to a healthier heart?

Diets rich in plant foods may beat low-fat eating regimens for cutting the risk of heart disease and stroke, a new study finds.

Saturated fat, the kind largely found in animal products, has long been viewed as the enemy of the heart, since it can raise "bad" LDL cholesterol.

In the new study, which tracked more than 5,100 Americans, researchers found that people with diets low in saturated fat did indeed have better LDL levels.

But that did not translate into a lower risk of heart disease or stroke, the study found.

On the other hand, people who consumed plenty of plant foods -- vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans and nuts -- did have lower risks of cardiovascular trouble.

Experts said the findings do not mean that LDL cholesterol, or saturated fat, are unimportant. People who eat a lot of plant foods also tend to have low LDL, and their diets are often fairly low in saturated fat by virtue of limiting meat and dairy.

But focusing on saturated fat can "miss many aspects of diet quality," said study author Yuni Choi, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Minnesota.

Instead, she said, a more "holistic" approach to eating is likely better for heart health.

Choi will present the findings at the American Society for Nutrition's annual meeting, being held online this week. Studies released at meetings are generally considered preliminary until they are published in a peer-reviewed journal.

The results come from a long-running study of heart health that began recruiting young U.S. adults in the 1980s. Over 32 years, 135 participants developed coronary heart disease, where "plaques" build up in the arteries and slow blood flow to the heart. Another 92 suffered a stroke.

Choi and her colleagues assessed all study participants' diet histories, assigning them "scores" based on how many plant foods and how much saturated fat they typically ate.

Overall, both vegetable fans and those who shunned saturated fat had lower LDL cholesterol. But only plant-rich diets were linked to lower risks of heart disease and stroke.