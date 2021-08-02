Not So Fast Blaming Slow Metabolism for Midlife Weight Gain

Aug. 13, 2021 -- Although a number of things can add to weight gain during midlife, it's unlikely that a slowing metabolism is one of them, new evidence suggests.

A team of global investigators found that total energy needed by the body increases after birth and peaks around 1 year. In fact, after adjusting for weight, 1-year-olds need more calories than adults do. After 1 year, energy requirements drop about 3% a year until age 20, hold steady through midlife, and decrease again after age 60.

"We don't see any evidence for metabolism slowing in middle age. That's surprising, given the common experience people have that their metabolism slows in their 30s, 40s, or with menopause, for example," says lead author Herman Pontzer, PhD.

"Instead, our results indicate that metabolism is really steady from 20 to 60 years," added Pontzer, who is an associate professor of evolutionary anthropology and global health at Duke University in Durham, NC.

The study was published online Thursday in Science.

Total energy spent or calories burned is important to human health and functioning of the body, but little research has looked beyond baseline energy needs or how total requirements to live and to perform day-to-day physical activities change over a lifetime.

To learn more, Pontzer and colleagues looked at total energy requirements in people from 8 days to 95 years old. Participants included 6,421 people across 29 countries. The study included a urine test that measures metabolism based on the speed with which drinking water with specially labelled hydrogen and oxygen molecules clear the body.

"People's intuitions about their metabolic rates don't have any real connection to their actual rate of energy expenditure. I suspect that what people experience and call metabolism is really their energy levels -- their feeling of vitality -- or how much weight they put on," Pontzer said.

"Neither is necessarily related to calories burned per day."