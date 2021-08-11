Nov. 8, 2021 -- If your morning coffee doesn’t taste like it used to, your coffee maker may not be to blame. A careful review of research suggests climate change may be wreaking havoc on the growing conditions needed for a perfect cup of joe.

Coffee, native to Ethiopia, is grown on more than 27 million acres globally, mostly on small farms in more than 50 countries. It fares best in tropical climates with moderate temperatures and rich soil. Ideal conditions for arabica coffee plants include temperatures ranging from 57 to 68 F, annual rainfall between 39 to 106 inches, and an annual dry season that lasts 1 to 3 months.

As these optimal conditions become less common and weather becomes more extreme, we may increasingly taste and smell the difference in our cup, scientists argue in the review, published in Frontiers in Plant Science. They note that changes in the chemical balance of the coffee plant can affect not only smell and taste but also compounds relevant to human health and nutrition.