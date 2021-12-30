Are Calorie Counts on Restaurant Menus Making Meals Healthier?

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Jan. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Was your New Year's resolution to eat healthier? Try ordering a recently added menu item at your favorite chain restaurant, instead of a long-time favorite.

That's because newer dishes served by large restaurant chains tend to contain fewer calories now that menus must list the calorie content of all items.

New research finds that menu items introduced after calorie labeling went into effect in 2018 contained about 25% fewer calories on average compared to dishes introduced before labeling.

"The nationwide rollout of these calorie labels appeared to prompt restaurants to introduce lower-calorie items to their menus," said lead scientist Anna Grummon, a research fellow in nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

A provision of the U.S. Affordable Care Act requires that restaurant chains with 20 or more U.S. locations must post the calorie content of prepared foods on menus alongside the item's price, researchers said in background notes.

Prior research has found that people eating out have cut their calories slightly -- 4% to 6% on average -- in response to the new labeling, according to the paper.

But it hasn't been clear how the restaurant industry responded to the labeling requirement, in terms of shaking up their menus and offering lower-calorie options.

For this study, Grummon and her colleagues analyzed the calories of more than 35,300 menu items sold at 59 large chain restaurants in the United States between 2012 and 2019. The chains included such names as Qdoba, Chipotle, Burger King, IHOP, Dunkin Donuts and KFC, she said.

The researchers found that restaurants didn't change their formula for existing menu items in the face of calorie labeling. Dishes that had been on the menu beforehand had the same calorie content going forward, according to the study published Dec. 30 in JAMA Network Open.

That didn't surprise Connie Diekman, a food and nutrition consultant in St. Louis and former president of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. She said there's little pressure on restaurants to change the content and the flavor of their perpetually popular offerings.