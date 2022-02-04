Feb. 7, 2022 -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced new changes to school nutrition standards for the next 2 school years, which will reinstate health goals that were rolled back during the Trump administration.

The Biden administration is also tightening rules for fat and salt content in foods after restrictions were eased during the pandemic, according to The Washington Post.

“Nutritious school meals give America’s children the foundation for successful, healthy lives,” Tom Vilsack, the U.S. agriculture secretary, said in a statement on Friday.

“We applaud schools’ heroic efforts throughout the challenges of this pandemic to continue serving kids the most nutritious meals possible,” he said. “The standards we’re putting in place of the next 2 school years will help schools transition to a future that builds on the tremendous strides they’ve made improving school meal nutrition over the past decade.”

For the 2022-2023 school year, schools and childcare providers will be required to offer low-fat or nonfat unflavored milks and limit the fat in sweet flavored milks. In addition, at least 80% of the grains served during school breakfasts and lunches each week must be considered rich in whole grains.