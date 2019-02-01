Feb. 7, 2022 -- So you’re at the supermarket, and your kid is asking for their favorite fizzy soda. But you’re trying to get your family on a healthier track this year. Do you protest initially, and then give in when the tears start flowing?

Maybe you feel like crying, too. You crave the sugar rush just as much as they do.

This scenario is far too common for families across the country.

Sugary drinks -- like juice, soda, decadent lattes, and sports drinks -- are the No. 1 source of both calories and added sugar in the American diet, according to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. But new research published in the journal PLOS Medicine shows that a picture warning on your child's favorite soda or juice box could also influence your buying decisions as a parent or caregiver.

The new study from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill found that parents were 17% less likely to buy sugary drinks for their kids when the beverages had picture health warnings on the products.