Feb. 11, 2022 -- When Eric Adams, New York City’s new mayor and an avowed vegan since 2017, was outed this week for eating fish, the media went wild and the Twitterverse soon deemed the revelation FishGate. After all, if you’re following a plant-only diet, enjoying fish isn’t exactly the definition of pure veganism.

But then again, what’s wrong with blending diet plans? Nothing, top dietitians told WebMD after hearing the news.

“Diversifying your diet is completely acceptable and beneficial,” says Kristin Gillespie, a registered dietitian in Virginia Beach, VA. “Many diets that exclude entire food groups or nutrient-dense food types end up being lacking in the vital nutrients our bodies need.”

Adjusting your diet as your needs change is an excellent strategy, says Joy Bauer, a registered dietitian nutritionist and the Today show’s nutrition and health expert.

“What Mayor Adams is doing is tailoring his ‘veganism’ to fit his lifestyle and food preferences,” she says. “You can call this a ‘pescatarian’ (vegetarian diet with fish) or a ‘flexitarian’ (part-time vegetarian diet) plan, but it’s incredibly healthy, even though it’s not ‘vegan’ by definition.”