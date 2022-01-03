Aaron Rodgers’s Panchakarma 'Cleanse' Is a Dangerous Play

March 1, 2022 -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently made headlines when he said he finished a 12-day detoxification process that is said to cleanse the body from within. But experts warn that this process -- known as a Panchakarma cleanse -- can have dangerous consequences should fans follow in his footsteps.

Registered dietitians who spoke to WebMD about the Panchakarma cleanse were quick to debunk it.

“There is no scientific evidence that supports a cleanse,” says Jessica DeGore, a registered dietitian and owner of Pittsburgh-based Dietitian Jess. “Our kidneys, GI systems, and liver all work to keep us healthy and rid us of toxins.”

The Panchakarma cleanse has roots in the ancient Indian alternative medicine approach known as ayurveda. Its 12-day approach includes such actions as self-induced vomiting; enemas; “nasya,” which means eliminating toxins through the nose; and even bloodletting in an effort to “detoxify” the blood.

All of it is misguided, says Alyssa Pike, a registered dietitian and senior manager of nutrition communications at the International Food Information Council.

“Certainly, there are medical procedures that require a fast of some kind for an extended period, and some choose to engage in a fast for religious or spiritual reasons,” she says, “but those are both very different from doing a voluntary ‘cleanse’ or ‘detox’ diet for purported health benefits.”

In fact, the idea that our bodies are full of “toxins” is simply incorrect.

“There isn’t a real medical definition of the word ‘toxins,’” says DeGore. “If you really had toxins in your body, you’d need emergency medical care, not a cleanse.”

Harmful Advice

The entire notion of cleansing, whether Rodgers’s favored method or another, has gathered steam in the past few decades as celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow peddle their favored methods for health.

“It’s easy for people to buy into these ideas when they see beautiful celebrities touting their methods for taking care of themselves,” says DeGore. “But behind the scenes, they receive support we can’t see or access to keep them well.”

Fans of Rodgers, Paltrow, and the like easily forget that these public figures have no medical credentials to support what they are pushing. And the celebrities often profit from their claims in the form of books and products related to them, leaving them anything but an unbiased resource.