March 11, 2022 -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found 230 pounds of pork bologna that people were trying to illegally smuggle into the United States last month at border crossings in Texas.

Agents made two other bologna seizures in January, the CBP said. In one of those cases, the driver told authorities he sells the bologna in the U.S. for almost double the price he pays in Mexico, according to a news release.

Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Department of Agriculture work together to prevent pests and diseases from entering the country at ports of entry.

“People will sometimes make light of these seizures but there is nothing funny about these failed smuggling attempts,” Hector Mancha, CBP El Paso director of field operations, said in a news release issued Monday. “The importation of unregulated pork products has the potential to introduce foreign animal diseases which can be detrimental to our nation’s agriculture industry.”

A seizure in El Paso at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing on Feb. 25 yielded 110 pounds of bologna, the news release said. A U.S. citizen in a vehicle “gave a negative agriculture declaration,” but further inspection found rolls of pork bologna hidden in the vehicle.