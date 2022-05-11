Are 'Climate-Friendly' Options on Restaurant Menus Coming Soon?

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, May 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Is there a way to make eating out more environmentally friendly? A team of German researchers thinks the answer is a bright green yes.

They'd like restaurants to offer menus that clearly label the environmental impact -- or "carbon footprint" -- of specific meal options.

"In the broadest sense, we asked how restaurant owners can contribute to the struggle against the climate crisis with some kind of 'soft measure' that does not require changing their dish offers," explained study author Benedikt Seger. He's a postdoctoral research scientist with the Department of Psychology at Julius Maximilian University of Würzburg.

For example, a salad that comes with beef would be labeled "high emission." That would mean the meal generates a higher carbon footprint -- perhaps in the range of 2 or even 3 kilograms of carbon dioxide (CO2) -- and is therefore less environmentally friendly.

Alternatively, a vegan spaghetti dish would be labeled "low emission." It would therefore be greener, in that it might produce just 130 grams of CO2.

This information could do a lot to sway diners' restaurant choices.

In their study, investigators put together nine menus in all, reflecting what Seger called "a broad range of restaurant types" that included Chinese, Italian and Indian dishes, alongside American-style burgers.

The menus were offered to just over 250 volunteer diners in an online simulation of an eating out experience, meaning no actual eating was involved.

In some cases the menus came with a twist: default meals the customer could modify to be more or less green, with the addition (or elimination) of components like beef, poultry or falafel.

The result, said Seger, was a big environmental win.

"On average," he noted, "the default 'switches' reduced carbon emissions by 300 grams CO2 per dish. And the labels reduced the emissions by an average 200 grams CO2 per dish."

Seger acknowledged that the choices customers might make when offered similar menus in a real-world setting might be different, as "there will be many other factors that influence the decision, including the presence of other guests and the sight and smell of what they have ordered," he said.