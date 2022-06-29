June 29, 2022 – Addicted to cookies? Can’t stand broccoli? You may be able to blame Mom and Dad.

That’s because our taste preferences are influenced by our genes. And this may play an important role in determining our food choices and, in turn, our health, according to early study findings presented at this year’s annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition.

"Our genetic predispositions to perceive certain tastes might be one of many reasons why some of us struggle to make healthy food choices,” says the study's lead researcher, Julie Gervis, a doctoral degree candidate at the Tufts Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging.

As the field of personalized nutrition – a branch of science that uses technology to help people figure out what to eat for good health – advances, the findings could bring us closer to more effective personalized nutrition advice, better diets, and less risk for things like obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease.