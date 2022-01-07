July 1, 2022 – As one of America's favorite holidays lurks around the corner, red, white, and blue won’t be the only consistent theme this year. In the U.S., the aftermath of celebratory gatherings is almost always the same: loads of leftover food that is mostly packed or thrown away.

“Americans waste a lot of food at every stage of food production and distribution. Almost 40% of all food in America is wasted each year,” says Allie Echeverria, a nutritionist at Eaton Broshar Nutrition in Atlanta. “That's 108 billion pounds of food, 130 billion meals, and more than $408 billion.”

With high inflation driving up prices, the act of buying and preparing food destined for the trash seems more wasteful than ever before.

With the U.S. inflation rate at 8% in May, Americans are estimated to spend about $6.9 billion on food for July Fourth. So how can Americans avoid overbuying and overpreparing this holiday season?

A New Innovation That Reduces Food Waste