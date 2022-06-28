July 18, 2022 – The sandwich chain Subway is no stranger to scandals. In 2013, Subway settled a claim that alleged its footlong subs were shorter than advertised. Then, in 2014, it endured a scandal over a "yoga mat" chemical found in its bread. Now, the world’s largest sandwich chain is facing another controversy: whether the tuna fish it uses is truly 100% tuna.

This month, U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar rejected Subway’s request to dismiss a lawsuit over the franchise chain’s tuna products, ruling Nilima Amin of Alameda County, CA, may continue the suit she filed in January 2021.

The original complaint said Subway tuna products were misbranded under federal and California laws, leading customers to pay more for “premium priced food dishes” and to believe they are consuming “only tuna and no other fish species, animal products, or miscellaneous products.”

“Subway misrepresents its products as ‘100% tuna,’” the renewed 2022 case reads. “[Consumers] were tricked into buying food items that wholly lacked the ingredient they reasonably thought they were purchasing.”