Aug. 12, 2022 – “Watch what you eat” is a common refrain, but a new study shows that eating what you watch can be an effective way to improve a person’s diet.

Researchers in Kentucky found that college students who set weight loss goals and watched how-to cooking videos ate more fruits and vegetables over time.

Obesitygreatly increases the risk for many diseases and is often a problem in young adults, who often choose fast food and other less healthy options, says Carol S. O'Neal, PhD, an associate professor at the University of Louisville and lead author of the study.

Earlier research has shown that what’s known as social cognitive theory, which says we all are influenced by our environment, and goal-setting to improve health can improve young adults’ eating habits. But adding video technology as a new education tool has not been well studied, O'Neal and colleagues wrote in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior.

Methods and Results