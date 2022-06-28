Sept. 15, 2022 – Many brands of fruit leathers, a popular children’s snack, have detectable levels of pesticides, according to a new report from the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit organization aiming to improve human health and the environment. Many dried fruit snacks also have detectable pesticide levels.

It released the results today in a report, "Fruit leather: A snack sometimes chock full of pesticides and sugar."

The Environmental Working Group’s bottom line: “Fresh fruit is always going to be better,” says Sydney Evans, a science analyst for the group and a report co-author. To minimize pesticide exposure, dried fruit snacks are better than fruit leathers, she says, and organic is better than non-organic or conventional products.

But others blasted the report. “This fear mongering needs to stop,” says Teresa Thorne, executive director of the Alliance for Food and Farming, a nonprofit organization representing organic and conventional farmers growing fruits and vegetables. The levels found, she says, are well below the standards set as acceptable.