Oct. 3, 2022 -- The idea is nearly a hundred years in the making. None other than Winston Churchill envisioned an alternative to traditional meat production when he wrote in 1931, "We shall escape the absurdity of growing a whole chicken in order to eat the breast or wing, by growing these parts separately under a suitable medium."

Churchill's poultry example would prove prophetic because the first restaurant to serve lab-grown meat chose chicken in a trio of sample dishes. Served on a bun with spring onion and sesame, wrapped in phyllo puff pastry and black bean puree, or topped on a crispy maple waffle with spices and hot sauce, lab-grown meat made its culinary debut in Singapore on Robertson Quay.

So far, Singapore stands alone in producing edible samples of what's now called cultivated meat and grown from animal cells. Developed by U.S. startup Eat Just, the sample dishes served at Club 1880 cost about $23.

Today, other countries are ready – albeit on a small scale -- to join Singapore, awaiting regulatory approval. At least 24 countries have companies developing cultivated meat. In the U.S., a few factors are speeding up the inevitable debut in restaurants on the quest for healthier, more sustainable foods. One is that the U.S. government has been investing millions into the research for a few select academic centers to grow meat cells. The cells hold the promise of replicating beef, chicken, pork, and seafood, but also other consumable goods. Another is the soaring demand for protein alternatives.