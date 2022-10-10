Nov. 23, 2022 -- From the moment you walk into the massive kitchen at Northern Westchester Hospital, you quickly realize that bland, processed food isn’t on the menu for patients at this Mount Kisco, NY, hospital that’s part of Northwell Health, the largest health care system in New York state.

The first indication is the smell of apple and pear crumble that begins to waft through the massive space that resembles an industrial kitchen at a five-star resort. Next is the use of real china and utensils and a menu that reads like a fine restaurant.

A high-energy food-service team led by Andrew Cain, a Michelin-starred chef in a toque, is the exact goal Bruno Tison, Northwell’s vice president of food services and corporate executive chef, put into place when he joined the sprawling hospital system 5 years ago after serving as executive chef at New York City’s Plaza Hotel for 30 years and earning a Michelin star at California’s Sonoma Mission Inn.