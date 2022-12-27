Menus With 'Climate Change Impact' Info Sway Diners' Choices

THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Adding climate-impact labeling to fast-food menus can have a big effect on whether or not consumers go “green" when eating out, new research suggests.

The finding is based on an online survey that asked consumers to order virtual meals after randomly looking over menus that either had some form of climate labeling or none at all.

The result: Compared with those who chose from a regular, non-labeled menu, 23.5% more who ordered from a menu that flagged the least green choices ended up making a “sustainable” meal choice. (That's another way of saying, for example, that they steered clear of red meat -- a food whose production has a big climate impact.)

Similarly, about 10% more of respondents made more sustainable choices when reviewing menus that indicated the greenest meals available.

“Sustainability or climate change menu labels are relatively new, and have not yet been implemented in fast-food restaurants,” said lead author Julia Wolfson, an associate professor of human nutrition at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore. "However, other kinds of labels, such as calorie labels, have been in restaurants for some time now."