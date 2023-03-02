Feb. 3, 2023 -- Despite the boom in wellness culture seen in recent years, Americans continue to struggle with maintaining a healthy lifestyle in the long term. We’ve had more options than ever before, but something still isn’t working.

According to the CDC, 6 in 10 Americans have diet-related chronic illnesses -- heart disease, strokes, certain cancers, and type 2 diabetes -- most of which are preventable through eating well and getting regular exercise.

So it might be time to think creatively and get our hands dirty.

For years, leaders of the Denver Urban Gardens (DUG) took notice of how many health benefits were brought about by planting seeds and tending crops, but they had no real way of scientifically measuring it. From 2017 to 2019, environmental health expert Jill Litt, PhD, and her colleagues at the University of Colorado Boulder, studied 37 DUG-run community gardens in Colorado to see if gardening could reduce the common health risks associated with diet-related chronic illnesses.