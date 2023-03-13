April 14, 2023 – Aging is one of the greatest threats to your freedom and independence you’ll ever know, only because of what it does to your muscles.

The body’s hormones that are responsible for maintaining muscle mass decline with age. And, since older adults tend to be less active and eat less protein, which is important to keep muscles strong, we face more challenges as we get older, said Brandon Grubbs, PhD, an assistant professor of exercise science and co-leader of the Positive Aging Consortium at Middle Tennessee State University.

Not only that, but the “satellite cells” responsible for muscle repair become less responsive, Grubbs said, and the muscle fibers hold on to fewer of them. So growing muscle gets harder, too.

Luckily, there is a powerful remedy: lifting weights.

Strength training helps stop the loss of muscle function that comes with aging, Grubbs said. “It stimulates muscle growth and enhances muscle tissue quality, meaning you can generate more force with a given amount of muscle.”