Oakland's Soda Tax Cut Local Sales by 27%

TUESDAY, April 18, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Could taxing soda cut down on the consumption of sugary drinks?

That's exactly what happened when a local “soda tax” was launched in Oakland, Calif., according to researchers from the University of California, San Francisco.

Purchases of sugar-sweetened beverages dropped nearly 27% between July 2017 and December 2019, after the one-cent-per-ounce tax began.

“These results suggest SSB [sugar-sweetened beverage] taxes can meaningfully improve diet and health and generate substantial cost savings over a sustained period of time, all of which support the case for a national tax on SSBs,” said senior study author Dr. Dean Schillinger, a UCSF professor of medicine and a co-chair of the National Clinical Care Commission (NCCC), formed by Congress to advise on diabetes policy. The NCCC has recommended a national tax on sugary beverages.

“The American Beverage Association cornered the California legislature into passing the law barring further SSB taxes in our state. Voters now have evidence that allowing such taxes can yield significant benefits to society, and we hope that legislators at the state and national level act on these findings,” Schillinger said in an UCSF news release.