FDA Finalizes Limit on How Much Arsenic Can Be in Apple Juice

WEDNESDAY, June 7, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Federal regulators have finalized new guidance on how much inorganic arsenic can be present in apple juice, in an effort to limit the exposure of infants and young children to this environmental contaminant.

What is the new limit? 10 parts per billion, a number first proposed in 2013.

“We are finalizing an action level of 10 ppb because we consider this level achievable with the use of good manufacturing practices,” the FDA added in a news release announcing the guidance.

While the limit isn’t a requirement for manufacturers, the agency said it hopes the guideline will serve as encouragement. While some apple juice samples have tested at 3 ppb and 5 ppb, others are above 10 ppb.

It’s also possible that the guidelines will be lowered over time.

“As lower arsenic levels are more protective of public health, we expect to revisit this action level as part of the FDA’s Closer to Zero action plan,” the FDA noted.