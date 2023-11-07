July 11, 2023 – In the seesaw world of trying to maintain a healthy diet, researchers have good news for dairy lovers: Whole-fat foods, particularly dairy, can and should be included in a nutritious diet.

The finding flies in the face of U.S. and other dietary guidelines that recommend restricting whole-fat foods in favor of low-fat products.

The PURE diet recommends 2-3 daily servings of fruit; 2-3 daily servings of vegetables; 3-4 weekly servings of legumes; 7 weekly servings of nuts; 2-3 weekly servings of fish; and 14 weekly servings of dairy products (mainly whole fat).

The researchers developed the PURE healthy diet score for the current study, published online July 7 in in the European Heart Journal, based on an analysis of 245,000 people in 80 countries around the world.

Lead study author Andrew Mente, PhD, of McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada, said for too long the focus for healthy diets has been on low-fat foods.

“Our findings suggest that the priority should be increasing protective foods such as nuts (often avoided as too energy dense), fish, and dairy rather than restricting dairy (especially whole-fat) to very low amounts,” Mente said.