Add Joy, Not Pounds, With Holiday Spirits

'Tis the season to encounter all of your favorite foods -- including many that can nudge the numbers on your scale upwards. Instead of obsessing over it, you might want to readjust your expectations.

"If you weigh the same on Jan. 2 as you did the day before Thanksgiving, declare victory," says clinical psychologist Gerard J. Musante, PhD. "Don't try to lose weight over the holidays. Instead go into maintenance mode." This advice comes from the man who pioneered a behavioral approach to weight management and founded Structure House, a residential weight loss program in Durham, N.C., 25 years ago.

So you have the best intentions of getting through the holidays without gaining weight, but your resolve vanishes with one or two drinks of wine, beer, or eggnog. It's no secret that alcohol can affect how you behave -- including what you eat.