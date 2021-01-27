This post appears as part of our Healthier 2021 series, in which we follow three WebMD team members as they strive to improve their health this year. You can follow their journeys here.

By Bill Kimm

Before I started this journey, I met with Dr. Bruni, WebMD’s Lead Medical Director, for tips on the most effective route to take. She recommended I buy a biometric scale so I could learn more about my body than just weight. That can be scary, especially for someone approaching 50 who knows he’s not in the best health. But I knew I needed the information, so I bought the scale in January and, except for my time in COVID quarantine, have been using it every day.

The scale has revealed some hard truths, but it’s also helped me. The information I get from it -- and from my food logs -- has opened my eyes to what’s working and where I need to work harder.

On the weight front, I’m pretty happy -- I am down 14 pounds in 6 weeks! After losing 8 pounds the first week, I was hoping to be down a little more. But the reality is that I am losing 2.5 pounds a week, which is a safe, healthy level of weight loss. That’s great! My body fat is down from 33% to 32% (Dr. Bruni says I should be below 25%, so I have some work to do) and my BMI has dropped from 34 to 33 (the goal here is 24, so on par with my body weight numbers).

And then there is muscle mass. Seeing this bit of information from my biometric scale was a real eye-opener. Dr. Bruni said men my age typically have 75%-87% muscle mass. Mine is at 30.9%! Now let’s be real, strength training has never been my thing (I loathe lifting weights and avoid it as much as possible), but I had no idea my number was missing the mark by that much (I knew I was no Chris Hemsworth, but geez!). There is some good news. It’s gone up from 30.1% to 30.9%, so that’s progress. And I am finally working out more. Last week I logged six workouts and knocked out my first two runs post-COVID-19. The runs felt amazing -- it was so good to be back on the pavement running again!