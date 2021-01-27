Healthier 2021: Mark Celebrates Small Victories

This post appears as part of our Healthier 2021 series, in which we follow three WebMD team members as they strive to improve their health this year. You can follow their journeys here.

By Mark Spoor

As I've gotten a bit older, one thing that I've learned is that I really need to allow myself to get excited about the little wins in life when they come along. Life's hard, maybe now more than ever. So anything I can do to keep my mind and space positive makes not only my life better, but the lives of those close to me, too.

Thankfully, I've been able to celebrate a few victories this week.

I took a full yoga class and survived it. When I first returned to yoga a few weeks ago, I only felt comfortable taking little 5-minute workshops that focused on one pose. It was like I was dipping my toe in the Yoga River. I got brave Sunday and tried a 20-minute beginner flow class.

How was it? Let's just say my “flow” was a little more like driving through a subdivision with about 9,000 speed bumps.

There were some unfamiliar moves that gave me a bit of trouble, so I found myself constantly looking up at my screen to try to figure out what the heck I was supposed to be doing. (Quite a metaphor for a fitness journey, don't you think?) But I felt some of what the instructor said I should feel, and I got through it without hurting myself.

In fact, a lot of it felt pretty good.

I've gotten my diet back in line. Like my fellow Healthier 2021 blogger Bill, I really like food. Sometimes during my attempts to get healthier, I'll justify eating badly by saying "I've earned it. I work out so that I can eat like this."

Also like Bill, I'm a pretty social guy. So I'll take almost any opportunity to gather with people over a plate. Usually when this happens, the choices I make aren't ideal. I'm not ordering quadruple cheeseburgers or taking on 10-pound eating challenges (OK, there was that one time…), but I do like the occasional chicken wing or sky-high sandwich, and if the people I'm with are having dessert, I'm usually not OK just sipping on coffee.