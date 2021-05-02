Healthier 2021: Mark Gives Yoga Another Try

This post appears as part of our Healthier 2021 series, in which we follow three WebMD team members as they strive to improve their health this year. You can follow their journeys here.

By Mark Spoor

If you've been following me during my fitness journey, you know all about my struggles with flexibility. It's a battle I've been fighting for years. One of the reasons that I chose to do this series of blogs in the first place is that it would really force me to step up my flexibility efforts.

To that end, I've been diligent about adding short stretching classes to my workouts on my Peloton app, both at the beginning and the end. I've also tried very hard to get up from my desk from time to time during the workday. This is something I've always tried to do, but since I've started this blog, I'm now doing it without grabbing food on my way back to my desk. #Progress

While I have seen gains -- like almost being able to touch my toes without bending my knees -- I felt like I needed to do more. So I ventured into yoga.

This actually marks the second time I've tried yoga. A gym I used to belong to offered an introductory class on a Saturday morning. Heading into that experience -- which was close to 10 years ago -- I thought to myself that it'd be a nice, relaxing hour. After all, everyone I knew then who did yoga seemed pretty relaxed, and the little I knew about yoga was that it was some stretching and some gentle moving from one pose to another.

I honestly thought it'd be a nice break from the boot camp-type workouts that I'd been doing for a few months before the class.

Break, huh? Not so much there, Sparky.

I can honestly tell you that I poured more sweat during that hour than I had during months of other workouts. In fact, it was while I was in that class that I first learned that I had an issue with flexibility. In a move of cowardice that I still regret, I ran back to relative security of deadlifts, box jumps, and kettlebell swings. This, of course, did absolutely nothing for my flexibility.