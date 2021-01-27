Healthier 2021: Mark's Accomplishing More Than He Thought He Could

This post appears as part of our Healthier 2021 series, in which we follow three WebMD team members as they strive to improve their health this year. You can follow their journeys here.

By Mark Spoor

Back in December, WebMD sent an internal email asking employees if anyone would like to blog about trying to lose the weight they had gained during The Great Pandemic of 2020 (and now, sadly, 2021).

To be honest, when the email came, my mind was anywhere but on fitness. The holidays were coming, and my house was full of those great smells that the holidays bring: cookies baking, big meals and sides being prepared, and, if you're married to my wife, candles, candles, and more candles.

Oh my lord, the candles.

Still, for a day or so, I went back and forth in my head about whether or not I should raise my hand. I knew it was going to be hard (fitness journeys always are), but I knew that whether I volunteered or not, I was going to have to do something. My clothes were fitting tighter, and with all the stress of the pandemic, I just wasn't feeling right.

And then it hit me: Knowing that I had a blog looming every week would probably give me the push I needed to fully commit. So I raised my hand.

I'm so glad I did.

Was it tough sometimes? Absolutely. Were there days when the only reason I got on my bike was that I had a blog due in the next couple of days? Guilty.

But here's the thing: I learned that with the right motivation, and the right circumstances, I do have it in me to be disciplined when it comes to fitness.

And so do you.

When this whole thing started, there was nobody less athletic than me. I was that kid in gym class that fell 50 yards behind the pack when it came time to run. My sport growing up: bowling -- one of the only sports where pizza and french fries are almost mandatory equipment.