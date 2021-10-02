Healthier 2021: These Hacks Are Helping Bill Control His Eating

This post appears as part of our Healthier 2021 series, in which we follow three WebMD team members as they strive to improve their health this year. You can follow their journeys here.

By Bill Kimm

I love food. I mean, I really love it. I get comfort from food, and I enjoy eating. It started at an early age, and for as long as I can remember, I associate happy thoughts and good feelings with food. There is just something about the taste of food that brings me so much joy and pleasure. I love my wife’s cooking; I love going out to eat; I love food.

This might not be a big deal if I could control myself and how much food I eat. I remember as a teen, my parents would jokingly refer to me as “a human garbage disposal” because whatever wasn’t eaten on their plates or my brother’s plate, I would consume. As a teen and in my 20s, a value meal at fast food places just wasn’t enough, and I would order a second burger or extra burritos because I just loved the taste of all of it.

Unfortunately, as I got older, those bad habits never went away. I still love a good steak -- and we’re talking a 12-ounce portion. (Don’t even tease me with a 4-ounce serving!) A double cheeseburger is ALWAYS better than a single. Free popcorn refills at the movie theater (oh how I miss seeing movies)? Yes, please! And don’t even get me started on desserts and sweets.

Because I enjoy eating so much, it has become a crutch for my emotions. Bored? Hit the pantry for some chips! Stressed? Cookies will calm those nerves! Sad? Ice cream! (Always ice cream!)

I say all of this because I realize it is why I’m where I am today. I’m 46 years old and 246 pounds. For a healthy BMI at my height, I should be around 180 pounds (and that’s flirting with the healthy/overweight line). Full disclosure, at my age I don’t have the desire to entirely stop eating my favorite, delicious foods. But I know that I at least need to limit them. Unfortunately, I don’t have much willpower. That’s why I need to develop strategies to help me.