Weight Loss Balloons Linked to 12 Deaths, FDA Says

June 6, 2018 -- Five more deaths are linked with weight loss balloons, bringing the total number of deaths associated with the devices to 12 since their approval in 2015, the FDA says.

The two devices involved are the ReShape, made by ReShape Lifesciences, and Orbera, made by Apollo Endosurgery.

It is the third time the FDA has issued alerts about the products, says Deborah Kotz, an FDA spokeswoman. The agency also issued alerts in February and August 2017.

In late May, the FDA put in place labeling changes to reflect the risks. "The FDA continues to work with the companies that manufacture these liquid-filled intragastric balloons to better understand the complications associated with these devices, and to ensure the product labeling adequately addresses these risks,” the FDA’s William Maisel, MD, said in a statement.

Four of the five newly reported deaths involved the Orbera device. Of the 12 total deaths, seven were U.S. patients, the FDA says. Gastric perforation, when a hole forms in the wall of the stomach, large bowel, or small intestine, was reported with four of the deaths. The perforations happened from 1 day to 3 1/2 weeks after balloon placement. It is a known risk with the procedure.

"I'm concerned, but I certainly don't think at this point we would make any changes in our recommendation regarding safety and effectiveness," says Eric DeMaria, MD, president-elect of the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.

The total number of procedures, and the number of people helped by the devices, need to be taken into account, he says.