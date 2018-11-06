Is Your Workplace Making You Fat?

MONDAY, June 11, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- The dilemma is all too familiar: It's Monday morning, you walk into your office and see that someone has left a big box of donuts in the break room. Then, your co-worker tells you there will be cake later for yet another birthday celebration.

One thing's for sure. You're not alone. A new federal government survey found that about one-quarter of Americans "acquire" nearly 1,300 calories at work every week. Even worse, the survey only included foods people didn't bring to work themselves, and food they didn't purchase from outside vendors.

"The majority of the calories people got at work, people didn't pay for -- 70 percent of the calories were free," said study co-author Stephen Onufrak, an epidemiologist at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The food and beverages that were most commonly obtained at work, he said, were:

Coffee,

Sugar-sweetened soft drinks,

Sandwiches,

Tea,

Cookies,

Brownies,

French fries,

Pizza,

Salad,

Water,

Diet soft drinks.

When the researchers looked at the foods by calories, pizza was the leading source of calories obtained at work, followed by sandwiches and regular soft drinks.

Onufrak said the foods obtained at work might have been lunch -- some workplaces did have onsite cafeterias and foods purchased at an employee cafeteria were included in the survey.

The study included more than 5,200 people from a nationally representative group that completed a U.S. Department of Agriculture survey in 2012 and 2013. The volunteers answered questions about the foods they obtained at work over a seven-day period. They only reported food they acquired at work, and they didn't say whether or not they ate the foods.

Onufrak said the survey didn't ask about what people ate at home, so it's hard to know for sure if they continued eating foods that were high in refined sugar, salt and empty calories once they left the office. But he said that based on other research he's done, "a lot of the eating patterns we saw tend to be consistent."