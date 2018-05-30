Why Obese People Find It So Tough to Slim Down

WEDNESDAY, June 20, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Obesity is no picnic for those who struggle with it, but new research sheds some light on why so few ever find their way to a healthy weight.

It turns out that overweight and obese folks hold starkly different views on diet and exercise than their normal-weight peers, the study found. Namely, taste is their top consideration when choosing what to eat, nutritional labels are rarely examined, and their relationship with food tends to be more impulsive and emotional.

And while many were open to the idea of smaller meal portions, they were on the other hand less likely to exercise than normal-weight people.

Cost was also a factor, with many believing that healthier foods were more expensive.

What does all this mean for public health efforts to tackle America's obesity epidemic?

"A major disparity exists between food-related policies and the mindsets and motivations of the people these policies are designed to impact," said report author Hank Cardello. He is director of the Hudson Institute's Food Policy Center in Washington, D.C.

"Previous Hudson Institute studies have confirmed that healthier items are where the [food product] growth is coming from," Cardello stressed.

But that trend just doesn't seem to apply to overweight and obese Americans, whose "eating patterns and attitudes reflect the more traditional consumer mindsets exemplified in the '70s and '80s," he explained.

"This suggests that the traditional educational approaches, which attempted to change eating behaviors, would not be effective," Cardello added.

In the survey, the 2,000 respondents fell into four categories: healthy weight (BMI 18.5 to 24.9); somewhat overweight (BMI 25 to 27); mostly overweight (BMI 27.1 to 29.9); and obese (BMI of 30 and up).

Food attitudes varied widely across the groups.

While 44 percent of the healthy weight group said that health and nutrition was a top three concern when buying food, that figure fell steadily as weight status rose. Only a third of the most obese participants felt the same.