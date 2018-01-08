Wait Times for Obesity Surgery Are Growing

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 1, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- People who want to have weight-loss surgery are facing much longer wait times now than a decade ago, a new study finds.

Among weight-loss surgery patients in Michigan, the typical wait time almost doubled between 2006 and 2016 -- from 86 days, to 159 days, researchers reported.

Delays were especially common for patients on Medicaid, the government health insurance program for low-income Americans. These patients were three times more likely than people with private insurance to be among those with the longest delays -- typically waiting for over 200 days.

The study authors said that Medicaid's pre-surgery requirements put up unnecessary obstacles. The program mandates, for example, that patients first go through a medically supervised weight-loss program for at least six months.

But there's no evidence that that requirement improves patients' long-term success after surgery, said senior researcher Dr. Oliver Varban, an assistant professor of surgery at the University of Michigan.

Private insurers vary in what they require, but some say patients have to document they've complied with a weight-loss program.

Insurers may also require extensive pre-operative evaluations -- of patients' heart, lung and kidney function, for example, according to Varban.

That all adds up to multiple doctor visits before the surgery can happen -- which can be a particular burden for disadvantaged patients, Varban pointed out.

"We're especially concerned this sets up more barriers for low-income, Medicaid patients," he said. "They may be working three different jobs, or have transportation issues, for example."

Weight-loss surgery is medically known as bariatric surgery. It's done in different ways, but essentially involves altering the digestive tract to limit the amount of food a person can eat, and to change the way nutrients are absorbed.

According to the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), weight-loss surgery can be an option for people with a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher -- about 100 pounds or more overweight. BMI is a measurement based on height and weight.

People with less severe obesity (a BMI of at least 35) may be candidates if they have conditions such as type 2 diabetes or sleep apnea.